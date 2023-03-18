IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) PT Lowered to $19.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

