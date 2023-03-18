Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.