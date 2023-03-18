Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. Analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IMPL stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals
About Impel Pharmaceuticals
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
