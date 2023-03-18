Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BWS Financial started coverage on Immersion in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 458,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

