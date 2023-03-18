IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

IMAX opened at $16.53 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $892.12 million, a PE ratio of -42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

