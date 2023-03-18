IDT (NYSE:IDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $33.92 on Thursday. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IDT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.