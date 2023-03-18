IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
IDYA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $14.99. 665,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.89.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
