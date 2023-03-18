ICON Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $209.23 million and $8.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,379,848 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,353,152.0941927 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22293606 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $8,878,749.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.