ICON (ICX) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $210.95 million and $8.49 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,321,971 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,280,032.1100744 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2114415 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,177,746.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.