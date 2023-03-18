Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Ichor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.97. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

