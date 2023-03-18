Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,446,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461,496. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

