Humanscape (HUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.58 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $1.93 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.