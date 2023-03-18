Humanscape (HUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $2.31 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00364342 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.50 or 0.26477818 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

