HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

HUBS stock opened at $397.48 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.14 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

