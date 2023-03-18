Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $234.97 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,581,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

