HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.14) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.62) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 840 ($10.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $678.22.

HSBC opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

