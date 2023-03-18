HP (NYSE:HPQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

