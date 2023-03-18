HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

