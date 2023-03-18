Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

