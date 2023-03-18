Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.60

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.60 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 153.80 ($1.87), with a volume of 121538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.81).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The firm has a market cap of £171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.
Insider Activity at Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
