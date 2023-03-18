Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.60

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.60 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 153.80 ($1.87), with a volume of 121538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The firm has a market cap of £171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.

Insider Activity at Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($190,529.10). Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

