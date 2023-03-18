Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $11.00 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Horizen has a market cap of $148.26 million and $16.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.00 or 0.00039928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00136645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,480,862 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

