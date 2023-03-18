Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.43 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $747,958.73 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00367811 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.12 or 0.26733812 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.