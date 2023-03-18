Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of HOFT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

