Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of HOFT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
