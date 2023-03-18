Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 4.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

