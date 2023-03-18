Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Honest Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 3,565,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,552. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Honest

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,372 shares of company stock worth $234,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Honest by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

