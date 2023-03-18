Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

