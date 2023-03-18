HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 5.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.05. 2,462,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.