Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

