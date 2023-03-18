Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.46.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.
