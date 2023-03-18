Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 1,320,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $21,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.