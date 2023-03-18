Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.
Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
