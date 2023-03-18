Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 678,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,540. The firm has a market cap of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.