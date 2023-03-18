HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $32.40 million and $634,767.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,596.05 or 0.99931239 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01167784 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $599,561.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

