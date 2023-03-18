HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases £49,942.44 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) insider Erika Schraner acquired 14,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,942.44 ($60,868.30).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON HGT opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 278.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 361.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.74. HgCapital Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.58).

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

