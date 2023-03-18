HEX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.53 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $52.21 billion and $11.53 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00373233 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,463.80 or 0.27127869 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
