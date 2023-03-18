HEX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.53 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $52.21 billion and $11.53 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00373233 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,463.80 or 0.27127869 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD.CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.