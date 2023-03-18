Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Heska Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $962.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heska

Institutional Trading of Heska

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

