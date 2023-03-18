Hermez Network Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $5.00 or 0.00018309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $182.75 million and $345,772.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00032849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.42 or 0.99976608 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.02589056 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $309,597.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

