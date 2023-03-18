Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn Sells 1,909 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

