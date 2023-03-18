Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Kurt P. Kuehn Sells 1,909 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
