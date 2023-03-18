Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

LON BOOT remained flat at GBX 218 ($2.66) during midday trading on Friday. 137,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of £291.53 million, a PE ratio of 703.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.53. Henry Boot has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.25).

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 42,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,960 ($121,828.15). 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

