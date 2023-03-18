Hedron (HDRN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $98.06 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Hedron token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedron has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Hedron has a market cap of $98.06 million and approximately $408,779.03 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00369397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.00 or 0.26849100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.