Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 465,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

