Head to Head Survey: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) & ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 9.35 $378.66 million $5.75 45.53 ParkerVision $140,000.00 84.30 -$12.33 million ($0.11) -1.27

This table compares Ubiquiti and ParkerVision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% ParkerVision N/A N/A -289.37%

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats ParkerVision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Parker on August 22, 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

