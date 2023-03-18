Head to Head Contrast: PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PostRock Energy and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PostRock Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.52%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares PostRock Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PostRock Energy has a beta of -8.73, meaning that its stock price is 973% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PostRock Energy and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 1.97 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.54

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats PostRock Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

(Get Rating)

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PostRock Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostRock Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.