Head-To-Head Comparison: Metro (MTRAF) vs. Its Competitors

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metro to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Metro Competitors 1.92% 15.59% 5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metro Competitors 1094 2647 2829 106 2.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Metro currently has a consensus price target of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 53.92%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than its peers.

58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A 9.42 Metro Competitors $28.82 billion $704.98 million 143.00

Metro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metro. Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 58.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Metro peers beat Metro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

