Head-To-Head Comparison: Metro (MTRAF) vs. Its Competitors

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metro to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Metro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Metro
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Metro Competitors
|1.92%
|15.59%
|5.22%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Metro
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Metro Competitors
|1094
|2647
|2829
|106
|2.29
Insider & Institutional Ownership
58.4% of Metro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Metro and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Metro
|N/A
|N/A
|9.42
|Metro Competitors
|$28.82 billion
|$704.98 million
|143.00
Metro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metro. Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 58.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Metro peers beat Metro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Metro Company Profile
Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.