Head-To-Head Comparison: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.45 $40.01 million $2.09 7.87 Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 2.88 $94.26 million $6.55 9.92

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alerus Financial and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 17.64% 12.65% 1.20% Nicolet Bankshares 28.41% 11.06% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

