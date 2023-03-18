Harvest Finance Hits Market Cap of $25.06 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $25.06 million and $1.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $36.79 or 0.00134367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00366529 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,327.67 or 0.26640602 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

