Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

