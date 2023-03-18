Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.82

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.82 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24.90 ($0.30). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 23.67 ($0.29), with a volume of 10,340,642 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMSO. Barclays cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.84.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

