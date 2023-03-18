H2O DAO Price Up 0.1% This Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and approximately $240,477.09 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00372814 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.96 or 0.27097410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.