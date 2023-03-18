GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,557.50 ($18.98).

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.20) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) price target on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,400.80 ($17.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,433.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,403.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,648.15%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.12), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($517,885.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

