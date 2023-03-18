Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $10.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on TV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 229,349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

