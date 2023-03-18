Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 5,336,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Groupon has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,899,512.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Groupon by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Groupon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,568 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

