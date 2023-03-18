Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $817,479.54 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $817,479.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,365.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00318422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00080334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00559376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00500318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

